Northamptonshire’s Good Food and Drink Festival serves up another event

Supporting this year’s event were a number of local producers and businesses with some of Northamptonshire’s well known and recognised brands from around the County serving samples and products to those in attendance.

Attendees on the day were also entertained by Rushden’s Beat Route Radio in between them interviewing local businesses about their produce and helping to create the impactful festival atmosphere when people first arrived.

Visitors this year were able to taste the famous Award-winning Northamptonshire Sauce from Jeyes of Earls Barton - used in a number of pubs and restaurants across the County and featured on Channel 4 last year on Aldi’s Next Big Thing and this went down a treat.

The Northamptonshire Sauce from Jeyes was on display

The Festival also sawMade In Northamptonshire promoting a range of local produce for people to taste and enjoy as well as The Green Patch – a Kettering based community garden nestled in the heart of England hosting volunteer days, children’s clubs, education sessions and family events talking to the footfall about what they do locally in Kettering and how they are supporting the Kettering community.

Also attending was Dovely Bakery from Titchmarsh who brought sourdough baked products to the Festival, Award-Winning cheese company The Northampton Cheese Company, handmade, unique luxury chocolates were available from Choccies by Sara, Hamm Tun Fine Foods from Long Buckby brought local cheeses and delicatessen to Kettering, Wellingborough’s Food For Thought were talking vegan produce, Wellingborough’s The Little Smokehousewere on hand to talk cheese, Coco Browns from Finedon brought a special blend of Jamaican kitchen spices and seasonings.

There was also a range of wines from across the world with Wellingborough’s Wine Chateau bringing a taste of Moldovan wines from across Europe to the County and Amps Wine Merchants from Oundle displaying a vast knowledge of quality wines from across the world.

Coffee samples were also on hand from Well Roasted just across the Northamptonshire border in Market Harborough.

Fly By Barswere present to talk about their cocktails being served on airline hostess trolleys and mixing well with Northampton’s Vicky’s Kitchen- born from a heart-felt feeling that our Mum’s cooking is the best and Trolls Bottom Mead who brought their award winning meads and liqueurs to the Festival.

Outside the hotel, Northamptonshire based Taco Shack served up a range of Mexican dishes together with June Plum, based in Wellingborough, who added a taste of the Caribbean to the Festival.

For up and coming chefs, Moulton College and Northampton College were present to talk through courses for the younger generation looking to enter the sector and attendees on the day enjoyed spending time with the Draymen and Thwaites Shire Horses who were a population additional to the Festival.

There were also national brands and other producers from just over the County border joining the line up this year with Riverfood Organics, Butternut Box, British Food Box, Harrison & Griffiths, Wavy Bar, Crumb De La Crème, Rugby Distillery, Cost Co, A Zillion Dreams, Thermomix and Yau’s.