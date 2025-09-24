3 . Guy Fawkes Night at The George of Wilby

The village pub will host a fireworks event on Saturday November 1, with music, light up toys, food, drink and more. Doors open at 5pm and fireworks will start at 8pm. Tickets are priced at £7 per adult, children aged four and over are £4.50 and under fours are free. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite by searching 'The George at Wilby'. A 10 percent discount on all tickets is available until October 25. Search 'The George at Wilby' on Facebook for more information. Photo: Facebook/The George of Wilby