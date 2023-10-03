Northampton's Royal & Derngate reveals official reopening date after RAAC discovery

News you can trust since 1897
Theatre bosses say entry and exit routes and the availability of some facilities should be the only changes to the visitor experience
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:03 BST
Northampton’s Royal & Derngate theatre has announced a reopening plan, following the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

The theatre has been closed since September 4, with all shows cancelled, after RAAC was discovered in the foyers.

Now the venue has a reopening plan in place, which will keep audience members away from the affected areas, at all times.

Royal & Derngate will remain closed until at least October 16.
    Performances will resume in the Royal auditorium from Monday October 16, with Murder in the Dark. The Derngate auditorium will reopen from Tuesday October 24, with Northampton Musical Theatre Company’s production of Kinky Boots.

    A spokeswoman for Royal & Derngate said: “The theatre and West Northamptonshire Council have worked tirelessly with a team of experts to ensure a safe way for audiences to return.

    "The venue is very grateful to all parties involved for their patience and support while they have worked through the path to reopening. The show experience for returning audiences to both auditoriums will be completely unaffected, with changes expected only to the visitor experience in entry/exit routes and the availability of some facilities.

    "These changes mean that audiences will remain separate from affected areas of the theatre foyer at all times.”

    Jo Gordon, chief executive added: “We’d like to thank everyone for the support and encouragement we’ve received over the last month, including all the offers of help we’ve had from local businesses.

    "We are so pleased to be able to open our doors to audiences safely again. The experience may feel a little different in terms of getting to your seats, but the staff teams are working hard to ensure that everyone will receive a brilliant welcome and once again enjoy the high-quality entertainment they expect from Royal & Derngate”.

    The theatre says shows due to take place between now and the reopening dates will be rescheduled and anyone who has bought a ticket will be contacted directly. Shrek the Musical was due to take to the stage from October 10 to October 15, however this will now be postponed.

    The adjoining Northampton Filmhouse also closed on September 4, but was able to reopen on September 18.

