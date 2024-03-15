Northampton College Charity Run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join Us for a Charity Run Supporting Breast Cancer Research at Upton Country Park!

Lace up your running shoes and get ready to make a difference! We're excited to announce a charity run in support of breast cancer research at Upton Country Park on March 30th from 11 AM to 1 PM.

This event aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research, with all proceeds going towards supporting organizations dedicated to finding a cure. Participants of all ages and fitness levels are welcome to join in this meaningful cause.

Northampton Charity Run

The charity run will feature a scenic route through the beautiful Upton Country Park for this important event. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, this is the perfect opportunity to come together as a community and show your support.

Registration for the charity run is now open, and we encourage everyone to sign up early to secure their spot. Participants will receive a race bib, a medal for participating and for the top 3 winners, and the chance to make a positive impact in the fight against breast cancer.

So, mark your calendars for March 30th and join us at Upton Country Park for a day of fitness, fun, and fundraising. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer.

For more information and to register for the charity run, please visit [northampton-college-charity-5km-fun-run-for-breast-cancer-uk] or contact [[email protected]] For more information about the event.