Northampton Bike Park to celebrate one year with a free birthday event

Northampton Bike Park officially opened one year ago this month.

To celebrate the milestone, Northamptonshire Sport, which operates the bike park, will be hosting a first birthday event.

During the day, there will be free coaching sessions, bike maintenance workshops and fun races for juniors. The event is free to attend, the only charge is for car parking, which along with donations, fund the running and upkeep of the park.

Martin Barnwell, strategic director of operations at Northamptonshire Sport, said: “The event is a chance for our wonderful team, volunteers, and visitors to mark our first year. We’ve seen a great summer season with plenty of people visiting, and as we approach our birthday, it’s the perfect time to celebrate.

“The park overcame some early teething problems with the drainage system and other challenges new bike parks often encounter, this day is also about acknowledging how far the site has come.

“In particular, we want to encourage new visitors to try the park. If you’ve never been before you’ll be made very welcome. Bike hire and free coaching sessions are available on the day, so please come and have a go.”

What is happening on the day?

Specialist mountain bike demonstrations.

Big Bike Revival – Free bike fixing sessions. Prior booking is essential - https://bit.ly/3ZlR5Mz

Free adult and junior coaching sessions run all day. The sessions are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and can be booked on the day, booking opens at 10 am.

Junior fun races, with trophies and prizes. Prior booking is essential – https://bit.ly/3PqfBI6

Rides led by expert coaches. Prior booking is essential - https://bit.ly/3ZlR5Mz

Bike hire.