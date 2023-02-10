New play area at popular Northamptonshire park reopens in time for February half term
New equipment has been added
A play area at a popular Northamptonshire park has reopened after a month-long closure for redevelopment works.
Salcey Forest’s play area closed on January 9 for refurbishment and has now reopened in time for February half term.
According to Forestry England, £60,000 has been invested in new play equipment to replace some of the older pieces.
In a statement posted on the Salcey Forest Facebook page, Forestry England said: “Exciting news. Our play areas have now reopened - with new and improved features and equipment for little ones to enjoy.
“This is all part of a big redevelopment project taking place at Salcey Forest.
“We love dogs at Salcey Forest however for everyone's safety and enjoyment we ask that dogs are kept on a lead around our car parks, cafe and play area.”
A revamped play area in Abington Park and a replaced zip wire at Brixworth Country Park have both also opened in time for February half term.