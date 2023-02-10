New play area at popular Northamptonshire park reopens in time for February half term

A play area at a popular Northamptonshire park has reopened after a month-long closure for redevelopment works.

Salcey Forest’s play area closed on January 9 for refurbishment and has now reopened in time for February half term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Forestry England, £60,000 has been invested in new play equipment to replace some of the older pieces.

The refurbished play area at Salcey Forest has reopened. Photo: Forestry England.

Most Popular

In a statement posted on the Salcey Forest Facebook page, Forestry England said: “Exciting news. Our play areas have now reopened - with new and improved features and equipment for little ones to enjoy.

“This is all part of a big redevelopment project taking place at Salcey Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We love dogs at Salcey Forest however for everyone's safety and enjoyment we ask that dogs are kept on a lead around our car parks, cafe and play area.”

A revamped play area in Abington Park and a replaced zip wire at Brixworth Country Park have both also opened in time for February half term.