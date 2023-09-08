New Northamptonshire Sixth Form welcomes first students
The Ferrers Sixth Form has been launched by The Ferrers School, which previously worked alongside Huxlow Academy and Rushden Academy as part of The East Northants College (TENC).
The new Sixth Form will now be part of the wider 16-19 community in The Meridian Trust meaning that it will benefit from the rich experience and support of other sixth forms in Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, and Cambridgeshire.
To celebrate the occasion, students were greeted by their new form tutors and the sixth form team under a giant balloon arch. They were also given a complimentary cupcake and a set of stationery to get them started for the new academic year.
Helen Prince, Head of Sixth Form, said “It has been wonderful to see so many happy faces walking into our Sixth Form centre this morning.
"We have been working towards this for the last 18 months and we are delighted that so many of our Year 11 students have decided to stay on, as well as numerous students who have come to us from other local schools.”
Angela Smith, Principal of The Ferrers School continued “This is a really fantastic time to be part of Team Ferrers and we are thrilled to be able to offer students locally an exciting opportunity to shape our post-16 offer for generations to come, as part of our inaugural year.
"Our curriculum is ambitious for our young people, and we are really confident that our students will thrive in the facilities we offer and with the support and guidance of our expert teachers and tutors.”
The new Sixth Form students will be housed in a newly renovated and repurposed Post-16 Centre on the school site in Higham Ferrers. The centre has a host of dedicated facilities, including an exclusive Sixth Form coffee shop, IT suite, study rooms and outdoor spaces.
The Ferrers Sixth Form will offer a range of A Levels and BTEC Level 3 courses, allowing students to choose a combination of subjects and qualifications to suit both academic and aspirational needs.
Anyone interested in learning more about or applying to The Ferrers Sixth Form can contact Mrs Helen Prince on [email protected] or attend the Sixth Form’s Open Evening on Thursday 2nd November from 4.45pm to 7pm.