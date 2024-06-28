New Adventure Play Trail opens at Northamptonshire farm park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mini Meadows Farm located in Welford, recently opened their Lakeside Adventure Play Trail. The Northamptonshire farm park has said that the addition of their brand-new adventure play trail is ‘just the start’ of an exciting number of new developments planned for the attraction.

The opening of the Play Trail had been hoped for earlier in the year, but continuous wet weather had temporarily paused development. Mini Meadows have also invested in improving their car park facility owing to ground issues associated with the wet winter months.

Ben Barraclough, Mini Meadows Farm Owner had a vision back in 2008, to turn an empty field into a small business selling rare breed chickens. Mini Meadows has since expanded to 12 acres of Northamptonshire countryside, with a range of animals, adventure soft play and farm cafe.

“It is our aspiration to continually improve the farm park and enhance visitor experience. Our new Play Trail is already proving to be extremely popular, but it’s just the start of an exciting series of developments. In the autumn we’ll be commencing development of an exciting new attraction and we’ve recently finished construction of our brand-new car park,” said Mr Barraclough.