A social motorcycle club will complete an Easter egg ride across Northamptonshire later this month in a bid to “give back to the community”.

The Rising Sun Riders will take part in the Easter egg ride on Easter Sunday (March 31), and will give out chocolate eggs to children in Northampton General Hospital. The group also hopes to have enough eggs to hand them out to children elsewhere on the route, which will see them travel through Northampton town centre, Rushden, Kettering and Corby.

This year is the second year of the ride and last year the group managed to collect nearly 300 eggs to hand out. In 2024, they are hoping to collect as many as possible to help spread some cheer on Easter Sunday, which will also be enhanced by some riders dressing up.

Shane Shaw, one of the admin members from the group, said: “We know it’s a hard time of year for the children in hospital. We are a social group of riders that like to give back to the community.

“We will ride through Northampton to bring some joy to the streets and smiles to the people’s faces, before heading to the hospital to give out eggs to the children’s ward.

“We will then head over towards Rushden to have a break before riding through Higham Ferrers and Kettering. We will hand out any extra eggs to children in the town who can come and have a look at the bikes. Then we’ll do the same in Corby.”

The group is also linked to the Air Ambulance charity, so they will have donation buckets on the day.

The group hopes to spread some cheers this Easter Sunday.

Any eggs left over at the end of the ride, will be donated to food banks across the county.

The ride will begin at McDonald’s in Sixfields at 10am before heading into Northampton town centre and the hospital. The riders expect to stop in Horsemarket, Kettering at 1.15pm.

Eggs can also be donated at The Gallery pub Northampton and Nationwide, Wellingborough.