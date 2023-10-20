Model railway exhibition being held in Kettering tomorrow
Model railway enthusiasts will be in for a treat tomorrow (Saturday, October 21) when a Kettering church hosts a special exhibition.
The Kettering & District Model Railway Society is putting on the event at All Saints Church in William Street from 10am to 4pm.
There will be more than 12 layouts for visitors to enjoy as well as trade stalls and refreshments.
Those attending include Keith’s Model Railways, Mawson’s Models, AGR Model Railways, Tunnel Lane Model Railways and the Battle of Britain Locomotive Society, with a special appearance from 00 Neal
Entry cost £6 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for children. A family ticket – for two adults and two children – costs £15.