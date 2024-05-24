Model Boat Mayhem returns to Wicksteed Park this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of exhibitors and visitors are expected when a popular model boat show returns to Wicksteed Park this weekend.

Model Boat Mayhem, which organisers say is the largest model boat show in the world, is at the Kettering park from 9am to 5pm on May 25 and 26.

The park has a long connection to the hobby and there has been a model boat club there since the early 1920s, when it was originally called Wicksteed Model Yacht & Power Boat Club.

Wicksteed Park Model Boat Club restarted in February 2005 and now hosts Model Boat Mayhem at the park’s model boating lake each year.

A previous Model Boat Mayhem

There will be free sailing all day with the event catering for all aspects of the hobby, powered or unpowered, along with some demonstrations.

‘Have a go boats’ will be available for people to use if they want to try the hobby themselves. Entry to the event is free but usual parking charges will apply.

Last year’s event attracted about 300 exhibitors and 1,500 visitors.

Wicksteed Park Model Boat Club treasurer Nick Brown said: “Model boats have come a long way since the original club was formed at Wicksteed Park in the 1920s. Then the boats were just built for speed, whereas now they are built to scale and can be very detailed.