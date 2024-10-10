Meet Guide Dogs at Thrapston Library next week and find out how you can get involved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two-legged and four-legged volunteers from sight loss charity Guide Dogs will be at Thrapston Library (NN14 4JH) next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff, volunteers and dogs from the organisation will be at the library on Tuesday 15th October from 10:30am to 12:00pm.

Verity O'Donnell, Local Volunteering Attraction Coordinator for Guide Dogs, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting people in Thrapston next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Guide Dogs, we have nearly 80different volunteering roles, so there’s lots of ways you can support our charity.

A guide dog puppy in training

“We’re particularly looking for new people to join our Kettering supporter group, which is a social group who help raise awareness and funds for our charity locally.

“Joining one of our local supporter groups, who operate across the country, is a great way to meet new people and have fun, whilst supporting a life-changing cause.

“If you’d like to find out more, please come and meet us next week and find out how you can get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 2 million people living with sight loss in the UK and this number is set to double by 2050.

Every day 250 people start to lose their sight in the UK. This is equivalent to one person every six minutes.

Over the years, Guide Dogs has developed a wide range of services with and without dogs to support people living with a vision impairment.

As a charity, Guide Dogs is almost entirely funded by donations, and is the world’s largest assistance dog organisation.

To find out more about volunteering for Guide Dogs in Thrapston, contact Verity O'Donnell via [email protected] or call 0800 781 1444.