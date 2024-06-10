Meet Bluey and Bingo: New baby lambs named after popular TV characters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Northamptonshire children’s farm have recently welcomed three of the world’s ‘cutest’ sheep. Mini Meadows Farm located in Welford, have welcomed three Valais Blacknose Sheep to their ever expanding menagerie of animals.

Valais Blacknose sheep are a unique breed of sheep that come from the mountains of Switzerland and have adapted an excessive, shaggy coat of wool to safeguard them from extreme temperatures in their natural range. They are instantly identifiable thanks to their black faces and legs, whilst the rest of their wool is white and is more curly than standard domestic sheep breeds. The breed’s comical appearance combined with their docile nature has made them increasingly popular as pets across Europe.

The three females have arrived at the farm park ahead of the attraction’s busy summer calendar of events. Mum Jessie is joined by her two young lambs, Bluey and Bingo, named after the popular children’s television characters.

“Valais Blacknose sheep are an incredibly unusual breed of sheep, but they are very rewarding to keep. Their friendly temperament despite their impressive horns make them a great addition to the farm park and we are confident that visitors will enjoy making acquaintance with them. The fact that they are named after everybody’s favorite cartoon characters is another reason why we are expecting them to be amongst the most popular animals at the farm,” said Mini Meadows owner Ben Barraclough.

The Valais Blacknose lambs are named after popular TV characters, Bluey and Bingo.