Legends line up announced for Question of Sport Northampton including Alex Wakely and Sam Hoskins

An exciting evening of sports trivia and fun in support of Northamptonshire batsman Rob Keogh's testimonial year will feature legends from the county’s three elite teams competing against each other to see who will be crowned the ultimate sports trivia champions.

Lining up for the Steelbacks will be former Northants star and coach David Ripley, ex-batsman Alex Wakely and current county star Ben Sanderson.

They will be taking on a Northampton Saints team that includes former England and British Lions fullback Nick Beal, ex-Scotland international Mattie Stewart and current Saints fullback George Furbank and a Cobblers line-up of former manager Ian Sampson, defender and Northern Ireland international David Buchanan and current midfield maestro Sam Hoskins.

The event is part of Rob Keogh's testimonial year.

Quizmaster Matt Dawson – a former team captain of BBC's Question of Sport and himself a Northampton Saints, England and British Lions legend – will be guiding the teams through all the usual Question of Sport rounds, including the famous ‘what happened next’ videos, as well as trying to keep control of the inevitable banter.

Rob Keogh has been awarded a testimonial year in 2024, recognising his outstanding contribution to the club for more than a decade.

A true one-club player, Keogh has been a staple in Northamptonshire sides since his debut in 2010 and he's delighted to be bringing some great events to local sports fans during his testimonial year.

Rob said: “It promises to be a big night of sporting trivia and banter with some great characters doing battle. Fortunately we’ve got another legend keeping them in order.

Matt Dawson will host the event.

“I’m sure it will be a fantastic evening for all fans of Northamptonshire sport.

"We are also pleased to be supporting two great charities with the first event of hopefully a fun calendar this year.”

All the fun takes place at the Curo Lounge at Northampton's County Ground on Wednesday, March 20.

Tickets include a welcome drink and a two-course meal served by the renowned team from Mem Saab.

Sam Hoskins of Northampton Town will take part.

There will also be a raffle and auction throughout the night, which will be raising funds for the testimonial year's linked charities; Ruth Strauss Foundation and the Professional Cricketer's Trust.