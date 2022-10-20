Wicksteed Park’s 10th annual World Puddle Jumping Championships are set to make a splash across the globe this week – with the number of entries expected to set a new record.

Competitors taking part in the event, launched today (Thursday, October 20) and held during the October half-term holidays, are being asked to submit videos of themselves jumping in puddles they’ve made or found themselves.

They are also invited to use any naturally-formed puddles they find while walking around Wicksteed Park, Kettering.

Wicky Bear, Wicksteed Park's mascot practising for the 10th annual World Puddle Jumping Championships

Wicksteed Park head of sales and marketing Megan Wright said: “It is amazing that an event which started out as a way to encourage children and families to get out in the fresh air during the half-term holidays has now been running for ten years and gets bigger and better each year.

“Up until a few years ago we just created puddles in the park for competitors to use and it was incredibly popular, but once we opened the competition up to people around the world, and asked them to find their own puddles to jump in, the number of entries has grown massively and topped 1,000 in each of the last two years.

“We have literally had entries from everywhere in the world you could think off, Australia, Italy, you name it.”

The last two years saw record-breaking numbers of entries but this year organisers are expecting even more people to take part now that all Covid restrictions have been lifted.

Last year’s winner, Grace Crouch, from Northampton, who was three when she became world champion, has set the standards high for this year’s entrants.

Judges will be giving scores based on the height of the jump, enthusiasm, distance of splash and stickability – the amount of mud which clings to each competitor.

This year’s event is being sponsored by Swedish wet weather garment experts Polarn O. Pyret (PO.P kidswear) who will be providing waterproof outerwear clothing prizes to the top three puddle jumpers.

Mats Nilsson from PO.P KIDSWEAR said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the World Puddle Jumping Championships this year. Our clothes are made for kids who love to play outdoors, no matter the weather, and jumping in muddy puddles is no exception! We can’t wait to see all the amazing entries.”

The world champion will win themselves a top-to-toe waterproof outfit worth £250. Th erunner up will win coat and trousers worth £150 with the third-placed competitor awarded a coat up to the value of £95.

Prize winners will be announced on the Wicksteed Park Facebook page during the first week of November.

Those taking part in the championships can submit their video entries by posting them onto the Wicksteed Park Facebook page or by emailing them to [email protected] before Monday October 31.

PO.P kidswear was established in 1976 in Sweden. Polarn O. Pyret is pronounced “pole arn oh peer et” and means buddy and the little one.

