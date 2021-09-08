Kettering vintage rally returns with hundreds of exhibits

Steve Wardley and daughter Georgia Wardley at the 2012 show

More than 1,000 exhibits will be on display when an annual family favourite event returns later this month.

The Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre will be taking place off the A14, J11 & A510, Old Thrapston Road, near Cranford, on September 25 and 26,

After last year’s cancellation, owing to Covid 19 restrictions, organiser Michael Spitteler says he is pleased to be back again.

He said: "This annual event has become the largest show of its type in the area, in terms of total exhibit numbers. This year we will have about 1,050 exhibits on display.

"As usual, it will be at our site south east of the village of Cranford, off The Old Thrapston Road, and next to the A14 & A510. The show will be signposted.

"Hundreds of vintage and classic vehicles of yesteryear will be showing -14 full size steam engines and rollers, at least three diesel rollers, and 30 working model steam engines are expected. Two fair organs will be playing at different times to entertain our visitors.

"There will be at least 80 stationary engines, plus more than 350 vintage and classic cars, including some pre - war models.

"Present will be 127 classic commercials, from one-ton vans and pickups, to a 240-ton gross heavy haulage tractor unit. There are seven fire engines, five classic buses and coaches, and 45 ex-military vehicles are expected.

"We also have a display of more than 100 vintage and classic motorcycles, plus vintage cycles, tractors and horticultural machines.

"The show also includes vintage caravans, classic camper vans, and showmans’ and road menders’ living vans.

"We even have a 1950/60s road menders gang display complete with vintage traffic light & lamps.

"Our main arena will feature a selection of our historic vehicles being driven round. We cannot guarantee the appearance of any particular exhibit, as old machinery, and sometimes the owners, might break down!

"We have our now well known real ale festival in the Steam Up Bar. Among our range of up to 20 real ales will include some locally brewed beers."

For those staying on site, there will be live evening music and main arena events on both days from 11 am.

There will be a craft & model tent, a variety of market and auto jumble stalls and charity stalls, plus awning displays.

A pre-paid public camping area is next to the rally site. This will be open from Thursday, September 23, to Monday, September 27.