Kettering to host vegan market with street food and stalls

A market showcasing some of the region's best vegan street food and ethical products will be held in Kettering' s town centre next month.

Vegan Market Co (VMCO) is coming to the town for the first time on Saturday, November 6, with animal-free traders taking over the Market Place from 10.30am to 4pm.

The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes and craft cheeses.

And also on sale will be handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity items - all created by a handpicked selection of ethical and sustainable businesses.

VMCO founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be in Kettering for the first time.

"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Kettering."

VMCO ran their first event back in 2016 and have now grown to cover more than 40 locations across the UK.