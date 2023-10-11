Kettering to host spooky half-term Halloween trail for children - and it's free

Kettering will host a free Halloween trail

A Halloween treasure hunt is being put on for children in Kettering this half-term – and it’s free to take part.

Kettering Town Council has organised the spooky trail off the back of its successful similar event at Easter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take part youngsters must collect a trail sheet from the library, which is the first stop, and follow the map around the town to find the hidden pumpkins and secret symbols.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When they have found all of the letters they can rearrange them to find the missing words and claim a delicious prize.

Most Popular

Chairman of the council’s markets and events committee, Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), said: “The Easter trail we ran earlier in the year was really successful – we had more than 300 children take part – so we hope lots of people will take part in our Halloween trail.

"As a town council we want to promote the town and get people into Kettering and enjoying what’s on offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trail will run from Saturday, October 21, to Saturday, October 28 – excluding Sunday, October 22, when lots of shops and library are closed.