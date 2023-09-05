Kettering to host series of festive markets as part of council's Christmas plans

Watch more videos on Shots!

A series of festive markets will be held in Kettering’s town centre as part of a council’s Christmas plans.

The specialist events, organised by Kettering Town Council, will feature a mixture of street food and drink, produce and artisan gifts as well as live music and entertainment.

The first market is on Saturday, November 25, with subsequent events on December 2, 9 and 16, and bookings are now open for stallholders.

The events will be held in November and December

As well as the Saturday markets Kettering Town Council is also organising the lights switch-on, which will be held on Thursday, November 23.

Traders can also apply to have a slot at the event, which will see the tree in Market Place illuminated along with the rest of the town’s festive lights.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), chairman of the council’s markets and events committee, said: “The Christmas markets are a great chance to do some present shopping, try some of the hot food and enjoy the music and entertainment.

"It’s a fun day out for all the family and shows the best Kettering has to offer.

“We would like a range of traders and stallholders to apply – and we welcome applications from local small businesses. All the information about how to get involved is on our website.”