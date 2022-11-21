Kettering Christmas markets

Shoppers have been encouraged to support Kettering businesses next month as part of the Small Business Saturday initiative.

The event, which takes place on December 3, is UK-wide campaign which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to shop local.

Kettering Town Council is working to get shoppers into the town with a series of events this Christmas.

On Saturdays throughout the festive period the council is running Christmas markets in the Market Place – and they are encouraging local traders to come and hire a stall.

The markets feature a range of stalls, including craft and gifts as well as food and drinks. There will also be a range of festive entertainment on each Saturday.

Fees for the Christmas markets are set at £20 per pitch, including the stall and equipment, to encourage local start-ups and independent traders.

As well as the markets there will be a Christmas grotto where children can come and meet Santa. The council is also running a 12 Days of Christmas Trail where children find clues hidden in shops around the town before claiming a free prize at the end.

On December 3 entertainment around the town will include Kettering Silver Band, live broadcasting from Shire Sounds and festive fun from some cheeky elves as well as balloon modelling, bubbles and storytelling.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), chair of the council’s markets and events committee, said: “One of the town council’s main priorities is to get more people into the town centre to support our local businesses and traders.

"Small Business Saturday is a really good way of highlighting all the fantastic local traders we have here in Kettering. It’s a great opportunity to do your Christmas shopping – and bring the family and enjoy Christmas in the town.”

Businesses who want to trade at the general market, on Saturdays and Wednesdays throughout the year, can also take advantage of an offer of having the first two weeks of trading free – with stalls costing £12 thereafter.