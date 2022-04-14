Kettering estate holding free community Easter egg hunt

Easter egg hunt

A free community Easter egg hunt will take place on Kettering’s Highfield estate on Sunday (April 17).

Highfield Road park will host the event from 2pm to 4pm with an egg hunt, games and much more.

It’s being put on by volunteers who previous hosted a free Halloween hunt and Santa’s grotto.

Organiser Claire Love said: "We’re putting on this free event for the community.

"Things are quite tough at the minute and everyone here can enjoy it without the pressure of expenses.”

The event will feature Easter gifts and prizes, a mascot bunny, cardboard cut-outs and a DJ.

Claire, who used to run community events on the Grange estate, added: "Everyone can come along – we just want to bring the community together.”

All children must be accompanied by an adult.