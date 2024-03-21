Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering CC already organises longer Sunday club rides, which range from 30 to 50 miles or more. Newcomers are always welcome to join one of the regular Sunday club rides.

But for many people, these distances might feel like a challenge too far. So, from April 2024 the club is introducing several shorter Saturday morning social rides at a more relaxed pace. The aim will be to complete between 15 and 20 miles within two hours, taking in some of the country lanes around our town.

Full details of the easier rides, including which Saturdays they are on, the start point, and where the ride is going, are published on the Kettering CC website. Riders will be asked to stay together as a group and follow the Highway Code. There will be occasional rest breaks as required.

Kettering Cycling Club Social Rides