Kettering Cycling Club social rides

As thoughts turn towards Spring and the prospect of warmer weather, Kettering Cycling Club has begun to promote their regular social rides. The club want to encourage more people to get out on their bicycles and become involved in the club.
By Andrew BrownContributor
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:33 GMT
Kettering CC already organises longer Sunday club rides, which range from 30 to 50 miles or more. Newcomers are always welcome to join one of the regular Sunday club rides.

But for many people, these distances might feel like a challenge too far. So, from April 2024 the club is introducing several shorter Saturday morning social rides at a more relaxed pace. The aim will be to complete between 15 and 20 miles within two hours, taking in some of the country lanes around our town.

Full details of the easier rides, including which Saturdays they are on, the start point, and where the ride is going, are published on the Kettering CC website. Riders will be asked to stay together as a group and follow the Highway Code. There will be occasional rest breaks as required.

    Kettering Cycling Club Social Rides

    If you want to get to know other cyclists, enjoy some of our local countryside, and improve your fitness, maybe one of these group rides is for you. Check out the Kettering CC website for more details: http://www.ketteringcyclingclub.co.uk/social-club-rides/.

