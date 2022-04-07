The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee later this year.

Plans are starting to take shape for the long weekend of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Northamptonshire.

A county-wide pageant through Northampton will take place on Saturday, June 4, followed by a celebration in Market Square.

Participants will include military and emergency services personnel, youth and community groups and businesses.

On Sunday June 5, Delapré Abbey will host a community Big Lunch, where visitors will be able to bring their own picnic while enjoying live music and entertainment.

Ahead of the festivities, children and young people across Northamptonshire are also being asked to display their creative skills by taking part in the countywide Queen of Arts Activity.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) are challenging youngsters to up-cycle household items by decorating them in honour of Her Majesty.

WNC chair, councillor Ann Addison, said: “The possibilities are endless: old t-shirts, tea towels, old sheets, scrap wood, you’re limited only by your imagination.

“Instead of clicking on the internet to have some plastic bunting shipped around the world to be used once, make your own.

“Paint a picture, create a collage, express what the Queen means to you with a personalised t-shirt, hat or poster.”

The councils will display all entries in a digital Jubilee exhibition which will tour the county’s libraries and the winning entrant will be invited to attend the Big Lunch as a special guest.