Join us for the 2024 NNBN Awards – last few tickets on sale

The catering has been finalised, trophies delivered and our finalists are now getting ready for the big night – if you want to join in the fun you’ll need to act quickly. There are now only three tables left to purchase for this year’s NNBN awards, which are being held at the Mercure Hotel Northampton on Friday, 4th October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge range of finalists are in the running for the 2024 NNBN awards, including businesses big and small, tourism venues, design companies, salons, museums, a gym, florist and a number of charities.

NNBN Director Simon Cox said “If you want to join us on the night you’ll need to act quickly. These awards are not just for finalists. The event will is a unique opportunity to network with likeminded business leaders and entrepreneurs and to do business in a relaxed and celebratory environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Pilkington, Director of Pilkington Communications – one of the headline sponsors – added: “The NNBN awards are particularly relaxed, fun and a brilliant way to do a little bit of business, but in a very unassuming way. I am bringing a number of guests to the event, who can’t wait to meet the talented finalists, make some new contacts and soak up the sheer fabulousness that is Northamptonshire. Hope to see you there.”

NNBN Awards

This year’s NNBN awards are supported by event sponsors Wilson Browne Solicitors and by headline sponsors West Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Poppy Design Studio and Pilkington Communications.

To book your tickets at this year’s NNBN Awards call the NNBN Office on 01536 648383 or email [email protected]

Tickets cost £90 and the final deadline for booking is 12noon, Friday 20th September.

Meet the 2024 finalists:

1. The Green Award

· Hilton Northampton

· Orchard Garden Flowers

· Pen Written Post

· See Limited

· Wicksteed Park

2. Start Up Business of the Year

· Animal Focussed

· Innovate Business Consulting

· Northants Fashion and Textiles School

· The Right Track Consultancy

· Waffle & More

3. Special Recognition Award

· Allen Tew of Holiday Inn Express Kettering

· Elaine Nicholson MBE of Action for Neurodiversity

· Ethan Malvern of 3RS IT Solutions

· Lee Ferris of Bell of Northampton

· Ryan Bishop of Silverstone Leasing

4. Small Business of the Year

· Acorn Safety Services

· Freshbat

· Lime Design Studio

· Sweet Lounge

· Thomas Honour Mortgage Services

5. Northamptonshire Tourism Award

· Kettering Park Hotel

· New Lodge Farm

· Northampton Art Gallery and Museum

· Silverstone Museum

· Wicksteed Park

6. West Northants Enterprise Award

· Acorn Analytical Services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Barclays Bank plc – Northampton Talent Attraction Pillar

· Daniel Granger Hairdressing

· Samantha Cameron Social Media Coaching Ltd

· UK Digital Accountant

7. North Northants Enterprise Award

· Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts

· Bosworths Garden Centre

· Lucie Downer Performing Arts

· New Lodge Farm

· The Chester House Estate

8. Micro Business of the Year

· Corrine West Photography

· Ena HR & Training

· K Wright Consultancy

· Melody Music Woman

· PrincessInk

9. Health & Wellness Business of the Year

· Blossom's Children Occupational Therapy

· Ironstone Wellbeing Centre

· Kaur Aura

· Lucie Downer Performing Arts

· Silver Strength

10. Hair & Beauty Business of the Year

· Beauty Bar Desborough

· Daniel Granger Hairdressing

· Toni Ann-Marie Colour & Curls

· Trilogy Hair Lounge

· Yoke Hill Wellbeing

11. Food & Drink Business of the Year

· Aramintas

· Happy Mondays

· Mewar Haveli

· Nutrient Gap

· Wine Chateau

12. Charity of the Year

· Accommodation Concern

· Baby Basics Northampton

· Community Law Service

· Northamptonshire Health Charity

· Northamptonshire Sport

13. Business Person of the Year

· Bartlomiej Nieznanski of Cleaning Expert 24/7 Ltd

· Fiona Stacey of Hampton by Hilton Corby

· Lucienne Shakir of Lucienne Coaching

· Samantha Cameron of Samantha Cameron Social Media Coaching Ltd

· Scott Norville of Silverstone Leasing

14. Business of the Year

· Acorn Analytical Services

· Colam Ltd - Colonial Construction

· HR Solutions

· Parkwood Theatres

· Silverstone Leasing