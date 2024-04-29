Join Rushden charity for fun-packed race night and auction

Join a charity this month for a fun-packed race night and auction and help raise funds for a new accessible mini-bus.
By Nicholas TiteContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:25 BST
SERVE, which supports independent living, is holding the event on Saturday, May 18, from 6.30pm, at Rushden Masonic Hall.

Fundraising manager Nick Tite said: "This will be a real fun night - there will races, tombola prizes, an auction supported by local businesses, and of course a fish and chip, (or vegetarian), as well as bar!

"We'd love you to come along to take part, of sponsor a race, jockey or owner!"

If you would like to know more, contact Nick at [email protected], contact 01933 315555, or pop into the office in West Street, Rushden.

