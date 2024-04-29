Join Rushden charity for fun-packed race night and auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SERVE, which supports independent living, is holding the event on Saturday, May 18, from 6.30pm, at Rushden Masonic Hall.

Fundraising manager Nick Tite said: "This will be a real fun night - there will races, tombola prizes, an auction supported by local businesses, and of course a fish and chip, (or vegetarian), as well as bar!

"We'd love you to come along to take part, of sponsor a race, jockey or owner!"