Join in the fun with Kettering's egg-cellent free Easter trail

It’s taking place next month

By Sam Wildman
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:53 GMT

Youngsters will be able to have some Easter fun and claim a delicious prize by taking part in a free treasure hunt.

Kettering Town Council is reinstating a trail with sheets available from the library, the first stop on the map.

Children can follow the map around the town to find hidden eggs – and when they’ve unscrambled the secret letters they must crack the code to win the prize.

Kettering is hosting a free Easter hunt
    Chairman of the council’s markets and events committee, Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), said: “The Easter trail is really good fun for families and we hope as many children as possible will take part.

    "It’s part of the town council’s work to promote the town centre and get people into town and experiencing what Kettering has to offer.”

    Claire Scott, from sweet sellers The Shop, said: “We’re so happy that the Kettering Town Council has re-instated the Easter trail in Kettering town centre and that we are able to be a part of it.

    "We know from experience that this is a valued activity for families in and around Kettering and we look forward to seeing everyone in the town centre over the Easter period.”

    The trail will be ready from Saturday, April 1, and will run until Saturday, April 15, excluding Sundays and bank holidays.

    More information can be found online at www.ketteringtowncouncil.gov.uk/whats-on.

