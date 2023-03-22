Youngsters will be able to have some Easter fun and claim a delicious prize by taking part in a free treasure hunt.

Kettering Town Council is reinstating a trail with sheets available from the library, the first stop on the map.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children can follow the map around the town to find hidden eggs – and when they’ve unscrambled the secret letters they must crack the code to win the prize.

Kettering is hosting a free Easter hunt

Most Popular

Chairman of the council’s markets and events committee, Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), said: “The Easter trail is really good fun for families and we hope as many children as possible will take part.

"It’s part of the town council’s work to promote the town centre and get people into town and experiencing what Kettering has to offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Scott, from sweet sellers The Shop, said: “We’re so happy that the Kettering Town Council has re-instated the Easter trail in Kettering town centre and that we are able to be a part of it.

"We know from experience that this is a valued activity for families in and around Kettering and we look forward to seeing everyone in the town centre over the Easter period.”

The trail will be ready from Saturday, April 1, and will run until Saturday, April 15, excluding Sundays and bank holidays.