News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Join free session on starting career in NHS

Webinar offering first-hand advice on starting out in the health service.
By Matt HowlingContributor
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:50 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Are you considering a career in the NHS? If so, don’t miss a free session offering tips on joining the 1.5 million-strong NHS workforce across the UK.

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is partnering with the University of Northampton, to host a webinar called ‘Careers in the NHS’ on Wednesday 22 November 2023, from 5pm to 6.30pm, with real-life case studies and first-hand advice on how to start your career with the National Health Service which this year celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join the online event to hear about the various jobs or apprenticeships which are available, including roles in finance, human resources, administration or nursing. Hear from NHFT staff who have been successful on the journey and who are now working in various roles within the Trust.

Free webinar offering advice on joining the NHSFree webinar offering advice on joining the NHS
Free webinar offering advice on joining the NHS
Most Popular

    Sonja Beswick, NHFT’s Work Experience and Functional Skills Lead, said: “We will cover the entry requirements for apprenticeship and the different types of apprenticeships on offer at NHFT – clinical and non-clinical. We are hoping to have a couple of real-life case studies in attendance which will be really interesting. We also have Roshni Khatri who will cover the entry requirements for relevant courses at the University of Northampton and cover the NHFT and wider health courses on offer. There’ll also be an opportunity to ask questions.”

    Book to join the free webinar at www.nhft.nhs.uk/membership

    Related topics:NHSUniversity Of NorthamptonCareersWork experience