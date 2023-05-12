The Waendel Walk has been a staple of the Wellingborough events calendar for decades

The 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off today (Friday, May 12), beginning the 43rd year of the annual event.

Like always, it’s a three-day activity that brings people from all over to Wellingborough to soak up its natural scenery by rambling a range of distances and disciplines.

Following a lengthy meeting in January, it was decided that the Waendel Walk would be the responsibility of Wellingborough Town Council for the foreseeable future.

However, while its future has been the topic of much chatter recently, lets instead look to the past, flicking through some old snaps of the Waendel Walk in previous years.

If you have any photos from the Waendel Walk that you'd like to share, contact us at [email protected]

Waendel Walk through the years Take a look back at some old snaps as the 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off this weekend Photo: Michael Jones

Waendel Walk through the years Waendel Walk, Wellingborough. Left to right: Lesley Sargent, Sandra Roberts and Pat Richardson. Tuesday, 08 May 2007 Photo: Gus Sivyer

Waendel Walk through the years Take a look back at some old snaps as the 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off this weekend Photo: Northants Telegraph

Waendel Walk through the years Take a look back at some old snaps as the 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off this weekend Photo: Doug Easton