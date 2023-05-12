News you can trust since 1897
Take a look back at some old snaps as the 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off this weekendTake a look back at some old snaps as the 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off this weekend
Take a look back at some old snaps as the 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off this weekend

In Pictures - Take a look back at past Waendel Walk weekends as 43rd annual event gets underway

The Waendel Walk has been a staple of the Wellingborough events calendar for decades

By William Carter
Published 12th May 2023, 06:00 BST

The 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off today (Friday, May 12), beginning the 43rd year of the annual event.

Like always, it’s a three-day activity that brings people from all over to Wellingborough to soak up its natural scenery by rambling a range of distances and disciplines.

Following a lengthy meeting in January, it was decided that the Waendel Walk would be the responsibility of Wellingborough Town Council for the foreseeable future.

However, while its future has been the topic of much chatter recently, lets instead look to the past, flicking through some old snaps of the Waendel Walk in previous years.

If you have any photos from the Waendel Walk that you’d like to share, contact us at [email protected]

Take a look back at some old snaps as the 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off this weekend

1. Waendel Walk through the years

Take a look back at some old snaps as the 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off this weekend Photo: Michael Jones

Waendel Walk, Wellingborough. Left to right: Lesley Sargent, Sandra Roberts and Pat Richardson. Tuesday, 08 May 2007

2. Waendel Walk through the years

Waendel Walk, Wellingborough. Left to right: Lesley Sargent, Sandra Roberts and Pat Richardson. Tuesday, 08 May 2007 Photo: Gus Sivyer

Take a look back at some old snaps as the 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off this weekend

3. Waendel Walk through the years

Take a look back at some old snaps as the 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off this weekend Photo: Northants Telegraph

Take a look back at some old snaps as the 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off this weekend

4. Waendel Walk through the years

Take a look back at some old snaps as the 2023 Waendel Walk kicks off this weekend Photo: Doug Easton

