In pictures: Crowds gather at Northampton Balloon Festival 2024 for entertainment, re-enactments and more

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 19th Aug 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 14:00 BST
Northampton Balloon Festival took over the Racecourse once again over the weekend (Friday August 16 – Sunday August 18).

Thousands of people attended the three-day event to make the most of what the festival had to offer, including re-enactments, entertainment, fair ground rides, food and drink stalls, and not forgetting – the balloons themselves.

There was plenty for the whole family to do and the good weather helped to make sure everyone enjoyed the event.

Below are photos taken at Northampton Balloon Festival on Saturday August 17, 2024.

Here are pictures of balloons taking to the sky over Northampton, as captured by you.

The iconic event returned to the Racecourse from Friday August 16 to Sunday August 18.

1. Northampton Balloon Festival 2024

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The iconic event returned to the Racecourse from Friday August 16 to Sunday August 18.

2. Northampton Balloon Festival 2024

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The iconic event returned to the Racecourse from Friday August 16 to Sunday August 18.

3. Northampton Balloon Festival 2024

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

The iconic event returned to the Racecourse from Friday August 16 to Sunday August 18.

4. Northampton Balloon Festival 2024

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

