‘I went to Dr Fright’s Halloween Nights and we’re lucky to have this immersive experience in our county’

I survived the seven mazes at this year’s Dr Fright’s Halloween Nights and we are lucky to have this spooky experience on our doorsteps in Northamptonshire.

Dr Fright’s is definitely a love or hate experience and as someone who has attended for almost a decade, I can safely say I have come to love it.

2024 marks 14 years of the immersive mazes, located in Whites Nurseries in Earls Barton, and it has been amazing to watch this attraction evolve over the years.

There are just five more days to endure the creepy themes of Route 666 Volume 2, with more on offer than ever before, as Dr Fright’s will be shutting its doors for another year on Saturday (November 2).

Having attended on the last Saturday before Halloween (October 26), it was brilliant to see how many people turned up to show their support.

No matter which day you go – as I have been on both weekdays and weekends over the years – Dr Fright’s is always busy and it has been praised by many as one of the best scare fest events across the country.

The organisers have clearly worked hard to minimise queueing and expand, as years ago there were four mazes and you had to queue for each one.

Now, you take on two or three of the seven mazes consecutively before having to queue again – which has definitely enhanced the experience. Not having time to digest what you have just been through adds to the scare factor.

This year's theme is called 'Route 666 Volume 2' and there are seven mazes to make your way around.

With returning themes like ‘slasher house’, ‘the grindhouse apocalypse’ and ‘killer clowns’, it makes it even scarier when you know the types of thrills to expect. Just the smell and sound of the chainsaw at the entrance of the grindhouse brings back memories of previous years.

We thoroughly enjoyed the new concept introduced in the ‘found footage’ maze, in which you could watch yourself walking through on the big screen – but of course you are not alone. I thought this was particularly innovative.

You can make an evening of your time at Dr Fright’s, with a variety of food and drink available at the middle and end. Looking around at others while enjoying refreshments, you can see everyone debriefing on what they have just witnessed.

I love that people of all ages and groups of all kinds come together to enjoy this spooky scare fest. Whether it be families, friends or couples, there is a shared camaraderie between everyone when you know what is to come.

I cannot imagine what it takes to pull something like Dr Fright’s together. With so many actors dressed up behind the scenes, to the staff members making the nights as seamless as possible, we are lucky to have this in our county.

2024 was a total success, with great jump scares and innovative themes – so make the most of it while you have the chance.

It was enjoyable to reminisce about the different themes over the past decade, with the logos from the 13 previous years printed on the back of the programme.

Dr Fright’s is set to return next year with a whole new line-up of mazes and I already cannot wait to see what is to come.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit the Dr Fright’s website here.