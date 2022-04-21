Huge 300 metre inflatable obstacle course and circus coming to Northamptonshire village this summer

A new family-fun inflatable obstacle course will be heading to a Northamptonshire village later this year.
The Labyrinth Challenge is coming to Whites Nurseries in Earls Barton on the weekend of June 4 and June 5.
Families will be able to take on a 1,000 feet (or 304 metres) long inflatable obstacle course with 18 obstacles and challenges.
The event also features a 45 minute cabaret themed circus featuring international acrobats, trapeze artists and speciality acts in a big top along with funfair rides and other attractions.
For children under 1.2 metres, there is ‘The Realm’ - an inflatable bouncy castle with a series of paths and walkways leading to a dragon standing at 25 feet high.
Jono Hughes from the Labyrinth Challenge said: “This is the family event of the summer and we’re thrilled to be bringing it to Northampton.
“We’re transforming the showground into a special summer extravaganza with plenty of space for people to enjoy the event in a safe and relaxed environment.
“With flexible ticketing options and free parking, we’ve tried to keep it affordable for families to enjoy a full day out.
“Let’s hope the weather stays dry and people are reaching for their sun cream.”
Tickets for the Labyrinth Challenge and circus cost £14 each or £20 for both. The Realm is £10 or £14 with the circus.
Entrance only to the event for spectators is £4 with funfair rides operated on a token basis at an additional charge.
Tickets must be pre-booked and are available from the Labyrinth Challenge website.