A council has urged those looking for a flipping good time to enter their pancake race which takes place next month.

Wellingborough Town Council is looking for individuals, groups and families to take part in the event in Market Street on Saturday, February 18.

At 11am competitors will try to toss their pancakes as they run. The event is free to enter and frying pans and pancakes will be supplied.

Wellingborough will hold a pancake race. Photo by Jon Rigby

