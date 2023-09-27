Hospital staff cycle 250 miles for Hope Centre for homeless
Three staff from Kettering General Hospital have cycled about 250 miles around France and Belgium to raise money for the Hope Centre homelessness charity in Northampton.
Deputy Chief Operating Officer Matt Tucker, Chief Engineer Ed Payne, and Project Director Strategic Estates, Ian Allen, took up the challenge over three days at the weekend of September 22-24 and cycled from Calais to Ypres, Flanders, and Dunkirk before returning to Calais - including a cobbled hill with a 20% gradient used in professional cycle races at Kemmelberg.
Matt said: “This was all in aid for the Hope Centre who support the homeless with their emergency needs and those whom need a guidance, advice, training and help to get them back on their feet.
“Our first day was extremely wet, hilly and tough as we traversed the back roads from Calais to Ypres.
"On day 2 and 3 the weather was beautiful and it was really poignant, with day 2 covering numerous WW1 memorials and cemeteries in the fields of Flanders.
"On the third day cycling through Dunkirk and Calais we saw the modern-day human tragedy of the migrant camps.
“We were not quite as quick as the professionals getting up the Kemmelberg hill, taking four or five times longer to get up it - but get up it we did!”
So far the trio have raised £1,800