History-making locomotive to stop at Kettering on steam trip

The Tornado steam locomotive is coming to the north of the county.

A steam locomotive which became the first to top 100mph on British tracks for more than 50 years will stop at Kettering on a trip later this month.

The famous Tornado - which achieved the feat in April 2017 - is passing through the county on Saturday, November 27.

The locomotive was only completed in 2008 and was the first to be built in the UK since Evening Star, the last steam locomotive built by British Railways, in 1960.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the only example of an LNER Peppercorn Class A1 locomotive in existence.

Tornado will steam through Northamptonshire on a trip from Ealing Broadway to York, passing through Wellingborough before stopping at Kettering station at about 8.57am.

From there it will follow the Midland Main Line - not taking the usual steam route over Harringworth Viaduct - and tackle the long climb to Desborough summit before passing through Market Harborough and Leicester.

On the return journey it will take the route over Harringworth Viaduct before going through Corby and stopping at Kettering station at about 7.25pm.

David Fursdon a lifelong rail fan, said: "Tornado coming through the county is eagerly awaited.

"There have been so many enquires about the train already from a wide area.

"Although stopping at Kettering in the morning its journey is then via the Midland Mainline going through Market Harborough and Leicester not over the viaduct.

"Tornado will though be coming back over the Harringworth Viaduct, Corby and Kettering in the early evening after dark.