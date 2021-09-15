Historic locomotive to stop at Kettering on steam trip

The Duchess of Sutherland. Picture by Paul Davies.

Railway enthusiasts will be out in force next month when a historic locomotive steams through the north of the county.

A train hauled by the iconic Duchess of Sutherland will stop at Kettering station on its journey from London to York on Saturday, October 16.

It will leave Bedford at about 8.48am and pass through Wellingborough before arriving in Kettering to pick up passengers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After leaving the town's station at about 9.47am it will pass through Corby's station before climbing to the famous Harringworth Viaduct, the longest masonry viaduct in Britain, heading on its journey north.

The train will return diesel hauled later that evening.

Gretton-based rail fan David Fursdon says he can't wait for the locomotive's visit after other high-profile trips were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "People have waited a long time to see a locomotive like this and I think there will be a lot of people coming out to see it.

"There's always a lot of interest and we could see record crowds."

The Duchess of Sutherland was built in 1938 as a high speed passenger locomotive, taking passengers between London Euston and Glasgow Central as well as other expresses to Liverpool.

It was withdrawn from the track in 1964 and sold to Butlins in Scotland before The Princess Royal Class Locomotive Trust acquired it to restore it. It was restored to operating condition in 2001.

In 2002 the restored Duchess was the first steam locomotive to haul the Royal Train for 35 years.