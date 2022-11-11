While festive events are set to happen all over North Northants, Higham Ferrers is following suit with its annual ‘Christmas Sparkle’ taking place on November 19.

Christmas lights will be the main event with a large variety of vendors, from home made craft to food stalls, and fair rides also being available to those who attend, shining a light on the charities and communities in the town.

The Higham Ferrers Sparkle will be scattered all around, with activities like a Santa’s grotto at Chichele College, Frost Fair at Duchy Barn Garden, and ‘Santa Paws’ Grotto for Dogs at Ashgrove Clinic.

The 2021 Higham Ferrers Sparkle was a success after the 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Most Popular

Stage entertainment will begin at 11am with local Band ‘Rusty Spoons’ set to headline before the Mayor turns the lights on at 5pm to officially welcome the festive period. The entertainment will last until 5.45pm.

Also nestled into the festivities will be a “best dressed shop window” competition for local businesses. Two awards will be up for grabs: the People’s Choice and Mayor’s Choice. Paper voting forms will be made available but it can also be completed online, where there will also be pictures of each store for people to vote which they think is the best dressed.

The 2021 event returned to business as usual, with the previous year being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The town council is asking for volunteers to help marshal the events of Saturday November 19, with applications being encouraged to be sent to [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Higham Ferrers Sparkle will return in 2022