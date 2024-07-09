Help for the homeless at St James Church rooms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northampton Freemasons together with many helpers and volunteers started offering a cooked meal service twice a week to those in need just over a year ago, based at the St James Church rooms in Northampton.

Demand for this service on Tuesday and Friday evenings, has grown rapidly since and in June 2024, The 3 Pillars Feeding The Homeless & Supporting the Community charity served a total of 930 meals during the month.

Aaron Day, on behalf of the charity said, 'Thank you to all the volunteers, donors and supporters who have made this possible. In addition to providing a hot meal, we also operate a food bank, clothing and help where we can’.

Later this month on Saturday 13th July from 10am to 3pm, Northampton Freemasons are hosting an Open Day at their Provincial Head Quarters in Sheaf Close, Northampton, NN5 7UL and everyone is welcome to come along and see what Freemasonry has to offer as a membership organisation with service and charity at its heart.