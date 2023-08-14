Growing Glenvale Park community gets together for a series of summer fun days

The activities included several arts and crafts stalls, workshops, sporting activities and refreshments, as well as an inflatable obstacle course provided by the developers of the site, Glenvale Park LLP.

Attendees included local families from the new Glenvale Park development alongside a range of more established Wellingborough residents, reflecting the widespread community interest in the events.

Dawn Airey, Vicar at Gleneagles Church, who arranged the events, was particularly pleased with the turnout.

She said: “With Glenvale Park’s community continuing to grow and embed itself into Wellingborough, this year’s event was even bigger than the one we held in 2022. It was great to see the growing community come together in good spirits – despite the inclement British summer weather – to meet one another and have some fun over the summer holidays.

“Numerous people spoke of their appreciation of the Church working alongside both developers and residents in hosting these types of events and we’re already looking forward to summer 2024!”

Mark Best, Director of Midtown Capital LLP, the master developers behind Glenvale Park said: “It was fantastic to see so many residents, young and old, come together to celebrate the community here at Glenvale Park.

“It’s always great to see so many people out and having fun, and these community events marked another step towards Glenvale Park becoming a thriving new Wellingborough neighbourhood.”