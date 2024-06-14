Gravity Active in Northampton ignites Euro's fever with exciting competitions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the excitement for EURO 2024 builds, Gravity Active is gearing up for an electrifying Euro's season and is bringing the excitement right to Northampton.

By simply wearing their favourite football shirt to Gravity Active, visitors will be entered into an exciting prize draw, with the winner enjoying an amazing free family pass for a day of non-stop fun. Included in the free family pass is one hour jump passes for the entire family!

The fun doesn’t stop there as football fans are also encouraged to head to Gravity Active’s Instagram feed @gravityactiveuk to win not only a free Jump Pass, which includes a one-hour free jump session, but also an England shirt. The competition will be launching imminently, so keep an eye on the Instagram for regular updates and to be in with the chance of winning your very own England shirt and Jump Pass.

Whilst football fever sweeps the nation, Gravity Active have also got something special brewing in their café. Escape the match madness and treat yourself to enticing café offers, including delicious burgers and pizzas.

Gravity Active

The football frenzy will be continuing on-site at Gravity Active as visitors can expect vibrant flags and bunting, radiating the pulsating energy of the Euros.

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and CEO of Gravity, commented: “We're thrilled to bring the excitement of the Euros to Gravity Active! Whether you're showing off your team colours for a chance to win big in our competitions or joining in the fun on social media, there's something for everyone. Come and be a part of the action, and let's celebrate the beautiful game together!”