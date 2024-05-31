Gravity Active in Corby launches incredible new sleepover package

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gravity Active in Corby is thrilled to announce the launch of its incredible new package: Gravity Active Sleepovers.

Available to book now, the sleepovers guarantee an action-packed itinerary filled with fun, laughter, and excitement, all under one roof.

At the sleepover, children and teens will experience an exclusive out-of-hours session at the park, reserved solely for groups of 35 or more participants. For just £32.95 per person, attendees will be able to immerse themselves in 1 or 1.5 hours of bouncing bliss, followed by an evening of entertainment – choosing between an exhilarating activity or a cosy movie night, depending on the location. But that's not all – participants will be able treat themselves to a delightful snack and wake up to a scrumptious continental breakfast to kick-start the day.

Gravity Active’s sleepovers cater to organised group activities, making them perfect for various occasions. Whether you are part of Cubs, Brownies, Beavers, school groups, or sports teams, Gravity’s sleepovers are tailored to accommodate everyone.

Harvey Jenkinson, co-founder and CEO of Gravity, said: “At Gravity Active, we're thrilled to introduce our new Sleepover package, offering an exhilarating blend of adventure and relaxation. We believe it's the perfect opportunity for groups to bond, create lasting memories, and experience the joy of bouncing together. Get ready to redefine the sleepover experience with Gravity Active – where every moment is filled with joy and friendship.”

To book a Gravity Active Sleepover simply email [email protected] with your preferred location and a convenient time to call, and Gravity Active’s dedicated customer service team will be delighted to assist you.