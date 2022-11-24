All things festive will be on offer when a popular Christmas event returns to Kettering next week.

The St Andrew’s Community Christmas Fair is being held in St Andrew’s Church, in Rockingham Road, from 6pm to 9pm on Thursday, December 1, and from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, December 3.

There will be variety of charity stalls including the St Andrew's jam and chutney stall, Cransley Hospice, NSPCC, RNLI/RNIB, Action for ME, Kettering Home-Start, U3A and many more.

Father Christmas will be in attendance in his grotto and there will be snacks, lunches, mince pies and refreshments available on both days.

A fair spokesman said: “Entrance is free for all and there is an exciting elf hunt for children around the church.

