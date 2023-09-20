Fun for all the family as Kettering vintage rally and steam event returns
Hundreds of classic vehicles and engines will be on show when a popular vintage and steam event near Kettering returns this weekend.
The Kettering Vintage Rally and Steam Fayre – just off the A510 near Junction 11 of the A14 by Cranford – is taking place on Saturday (September 23) from 10am to 5pm and Sunday (September 24) from 10am to 4pm.
The event, which supports the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, will feature displays, military and emergency vehicles, steam engines, model steam, hundreds of vintage classic cars, tractors, vintage motorbikes and more.
There will also be an autojumble, trade stalls, craft and model tent, funfair, real ale festival and live entertainment.
Food on offer includes fish and chips, burgers, pizza, baked potatoes, curries, doughnuts, ice cream and more.
Admission costs £10 for adults, £8 for senior citizens and under fives go free. A family ticket (two adults and three children) costs £25.