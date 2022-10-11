Full steam ahead of Northampton railway’s Santa Specials this Christmas

Volunteers at a heritage steam railway near Northampton are going full steam ahead to run their Santa Specials in the lead-up to Christmas.

Northampton & Lamport Railway opens up its tracks on successive Saturdays and Sundays between November 27 and December 18 this year.

Plans are for the Santa Specials to be hauled by one of the railway’s historic steam locomotives.

Santa Special events are always popular.

All tickets include a meet with Santa, a present for children and complementary on-train refreshments for all.

​Prior booking is essential for this popular annual event and tickets for the VIP Breakfast with Santa experience have already completely sold out.

The railway’s Platform 3 Buffet will be open serving hot and cold drinks, snacks and hot food.

‘Trick or Treat’ trains — including extra-spooky after-dark 'Fright Night’ trains — will also be running over Halloween weekend, October 29 and October 30 and for real enthusiasts there is a ’double diesel weekend’ on October 22 and October 23.

Northampton & Lamport Railway is run completely by volunteers and operates historic trains along a nearly two-mile stretch of the former line between Northampton and Market Harborough, which was closed by British Rail in 1981.

Enthusiasts rebuilt an old goods yard at the former Pitsford & Brampton station — close to Chapel Brampton village — which is now the railway’s headquarters.