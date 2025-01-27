Free to enter pancake race in Wellingborough to bring something for everyone this spring

By William Carter
Published 27th Jan 2025, 11:10 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 11:10 BST
The annual pancake race in Wellingborough’s Market Street will take place on March 1, bringing the community together ahead of Shrove Tuesday three days later.

On March 1 from 11am, people will have the opportunity to pick a pancake and pit themselves against family and friends in a race down Market Street. Participants can expect a free pancake on arrival.

A Wellingborough Town Council spokesman said: “Wellingborough is gearing up for a flippin’ good time as the annual Pancake Race returns to Market Street on Saturday, March 1. This community event promises a morning filled with laughter, excitement, and, of course, delicious pancakes for all participants.

"The Wellingborough Pancake Race is not just about racing, it’s about coming together as a community to celebrate tradition, camaraderie, and, of course, pancakes.

The free event takes place on March 1 from 11am

"Whether you’re competing for glory or cheering on the runners from the sidelines, there’s something for everyone at this festive event.”

Previous years have seen families, local officials, emergency services, local organisations, and people of all backgrounds take part in the day, which is in celebration of Shrove Tuesday, which in 2025 is on March 4.

Spaces are limited, and can be booked online here.

