Food and drink festival coming to Kettering next month

Left to right: Simon Cox (Kettering Business Network), Janice Ashton (Kettering Park Hotel & Spa), Kevin Rogers (Wilson Browne Solicitors)

The producers of some of Northamptonshire' s finest food and drink items will be under one roof at a festival in Kettering next month.

The date has been revealed for this year's Northamptonshire’s Good Food and Drink Festival after the success of the inaugural event in 2019.

A variety of produce and delicacies will be on offer at the festival, sponsored by Wilson Brown Solicitors, on Sunday, September 19 at Kettering Park Hotel and Spa in Kettering Parkway.

More than 40 exhibitors and 800 food enthusiasts attended the 2019 event and the expectations are for this to rise this year.

The fun filled day, which also includes a wide range of entertainment for all the family to enjoy, is free to attend and gives food and drink lovers a chance to sample and purchase local produce made in Northamptonshire as well as the surrounding area whilst relaxing in the summer sunshine.

Also present on the day in 2019 were the Daniel Thwaites shire horses who welcomed the visiting public and they will be returning this year together with several well-known local producers including makers of fine bespoke chutneys and preserves, bread producers, and a local brewery. The event will include gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan suppliers.

The festival was the vision of the hotel’s general manager Andrew Hollett and brought local events management business Polka Dot Events and Kettering Business Network leader Simon Cox together to put local food producers on the Northamptonshire map.

Andrew said: “I have always wanted to hold a food and drink festival at Kettering Park since becoming involved in the food and drink scene through my own passion for all things local and Northamptonshire especially.

"The quality and variety of producers is amazing, and many items are used on our menus."

Polka Dot Events’ Kerry Bate, event organiser for the festival, added: “Building on the success of last year’s event, visitors and exhibitors can expect another amazing event. Being lovers of food together within the area, we are really excited to be working on this event again."