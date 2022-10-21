Families in the Wellingborough area have been offered the opportunity to get into the Halloween spirit at the Chester house Estate with plenty of events going on at the Irchester-based attraction.

With a pick-your-own pumpkin patch and haunted walkthrough headlining the festivities beginning on October 22, the week caters to audiences of all ages.

Kids tickets were quickly snapped up at £10 with accompanying adults being allowed in free of charge.

The week is sold out but visitors are still welcome to roam the beautiful grounds.

The event has garnered more than three-times the interest of last year as The Chester House continues to find its footing after opening to the public in October 2021, celebrating its one-year anniversary this autumn.

The walkthrough in particular is a highlight but carving pumpkins, trying the Halloween-themed food, and taking in the scenery offers respite from the spooky festivities. Many of the events on display are volunteer-led, and the family-friendly walkthrough took roughly two months to build in time for Halloween.

The Chester House Estate scooped two prizes at the Heritage Forum Annual Awards for ‘best special project’ and the people’s choice award, voted for by the public. It will host the D-Day Darlings on November 12, and the attraction will be blessed with the presence of Father Christmas this December.

Chester House Estate is subjected to a spooky makeover

A Gaelic Samhain family crafts workshop is being hosted by the Estate from October 22 until October 30, which will allow local parents and children the opportunity to learn more about the origins of Halloween while making masks and paper lanterns, among other things.