Exciting new outdoor area opens at Rushden Lakes soft play including slides, ropes and sand
The new addition has opened just in time for the school summer holidays
The outside area at 360 Play Rushden Lakes is now open after a two-month project to get it to completion.
Lauren Jenkins, Centre Manager at the soft play, said: "It's great to be opening our newest attraction at 360 Play Rushden lakes just in time for the summer holidays.
"The new addition has been built over the last two months and involves climb towers slides, rope bridges and lots of sand play too.
"This new area gives families the ability to play inside and out as we see the sun finally come out."
The newest addition to 360 Play Rushden Lakes complements the existing indoor offerings combining rides, attractions and role play in one location at one price.
360 Play like many has seen long closures during the pandemic and this latest addition to the attraction is aimed at providing wider choice and the ability to play outside as well as in.