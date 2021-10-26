Eleven spooky scary things to do in and around Northamptonshire for Halloween 2021

1. Dr Fright's Halloween Nights

We're kickstarting our spooky list with Dr Fright's Halloween in Earls Barton. Why watch horror movies when you can be in one yourself? If you're brave enough, make your way through four scare mazes - each with their own terrifying theme - experiencing jump scares from live actors and special effects. If you manage to make it out of the mazes with dry underwear, you can then unwind with a cold beverage at the Horror Bar. Tickets are on sale now with dates available to book from October 15 to October 31. Address: WHITES NURSERIES, CLAY LANE, EARLS BARTON, NORTHAMPTONSHIRE NN6 0EP

Photo: Dr Fright's Halloween Nights