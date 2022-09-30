Eight spooky things to do in Northamptonshire this Halloween

With autumn now in full swing, that can only mean one thing… Halloween is around the corner.
So with Halloween nearly here, we have rounded up a wide variety of activities for everyone to get involved in and enjoy.
Whether you’re a daredevil who loves a fright, or you would rather have a relaxing stroll round a pumpkin patch, there is something for everyone.
Below are eight spooky (or not so spooky) things to do in Northamptonshire this Halloween.
1. Dr Frights Halloween nights
An event targeted towards adults and late teens, Dr Frights will definitely give you an extreme horror night. Packed with jumps, adventures and more importantly screams… this would be a great night out for those groups who love the thrill and want to get some proper enjoyment out of their Halloween. Located at Whites Nurseries, Earls Barton, and will be held from October 14 and October 31. Tickets range from £20.95 online, up to £32 on the gate, however the price will differentiate depending on the day you attend the event. Gates open at 7pm and any last admission on the night will be no later that 9pm.
Photo: UGC
2. Halloween Festival
The Music Barn in Cranford is hosting a spooky-themed event for one night only, following on from the success of the last Halloween event. There will be a great mix of music with a wide range of genres for everyone to enjoy. This event is starting from 6:30pm all the way up until 2am. The dress code is the spookier the better. The minimum age however for the event is 18, with tickets on sale for £11.25 that can be purchased at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Northampton/The-Music-Barn/Halloween-Fest/36168832/.
Photo: UGC
3. Halloween experience at Mini Meadows
Mini Meadows Farm is hosting an amazing opportunity for all families with multiple different activities on offer to choose from. From Saturday October 15 to Sunday October 30 you will have the chance to step inside the haunted house for a spooky trail and treasure hunt or take a stroll through the mysterious maze and witchy woods in order to discover the dragon’s lair. Also within close proximity will be Mini Meadows pumpkin patch, which will be ripe for picking. Haunted house entry is £5 per person and each pumpkin picked is £5. Tickets are limited and can be booked at https://www.bookings-mmf.com/book.
Photo: Mini Meadows
4. Halloween stalls at Black Prince
Stalls from the Crypt returns to The Black Prince, Northampton on October 22 for the famous Halloween Market. A great chance for families to go and wander around with their eyes peeled. These stalls are the go to place for anything in the categories of Rock, punk, Goth, steampunk, fantasy, geeky, occult. These stalls come with free entry and will be running from 12pm-4pm.
Photo: UGC