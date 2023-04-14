Kettering’s Market Place will be transformed into a dancefloor later this year with two Friday night discos.

The events on September 1 and 15 will see local DJs Bill Burton and Dave Bellamy play music for visitors to boogie the night away from 6pm to 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are part of a packed events schedule unveiled by Kettering Town Council for the rest of 2023, with a range of different activities and events aimed at all ages and groups.

Kettering's Market Place

Most Popular

Next on the calendar, at the end of April, will be the first in a series of Summer Saturday events, which bring a mixture of food and drink stalls, crafts and local business stands, live music and entertainment and games to the Market Place.

The popular Bands in the Park programme returns to Rockingham Road Pleasure Park bandstand his summer – with an extended programme including two additional Bands in the Town dates the Market Place in June and September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food lovers will enjoy the Kettering Food and Drink Festival on Saturday, May 13, in Market Place and High Street, showcasing local food and produce from across the county.

Returning to the Market Place in June is the Vegan Market, featuring a handpicked selection of street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

A Go Skate Day is planned for Sunday, June 18, at the Ise Lodge Skate Park with prizes to be won in competitions throughout the day plus a skills workshops with a qualified coach.

New for 2023 is the Midsummer Market – an event on the evening of the Summer Solstice – with stalls just for charities and community groups to help them showcase their work and fundraising efforts. The event will be supported with music and traditional entertainment on the longest day of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering by the Sea will return in August and there will also be an event celebrating the best of Kettering’s food scene, with Love Food on Sunday, September 3, in Wicksteed Park.

Concluding the year at Christmas the town council will also be staging this year’s Christmas lights switch-on in November and festive markets throughout December.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), chair of the council’s markets and events committee, said: “We hope there is something for everyone in Kettering this year and that these events will bring people into the town.

"There is so much that Kettering has to offer, this is a fantastic chance to get together and celebrate everything that is good about our town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events schedule is below:

Summer Saturdays – April 29, May 27, July 24 and June 22, Market Place

Kettering Food Festival – Saturday, May 13, and Saturday, October 14, Market Place

Bands In the Park – Sundays from June 25 to August 27, Rockingham Road Pleasure Park Bandstand

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bands in the Town – Saturday, June 10, and Saturday, September 2, Market Place

Kettering Vegan Market – Saturday, June 17, Market Place

Skate Day – Sunday, June 18, Kettering Skate Park, Grantown Close

Midsummer Market – Wednesday, June 21, Market Place

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kettering By The Sea – Wednesday, August 2, to Saturday, August 26 – closed Sundays, Market Place

Friday Night Discos – Friday, September 1, and Friday, September 15, 6pm to 10pm, Market Place

Love Food – Sunday, September 3, Wicksteed Park

Remembrance Day – Saturday, November 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remembrance Sunday – November 12, Market Place and War Memorial, Kettering

Christmas Lights Switch-on – Thursday, November 23, Market Place, High Street and Sheep Street